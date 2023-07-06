The Milwaukee Bucks have been busy this offseason and brought back Khris Middleton on a new extension. Now, the Bucks have given a promotion to AJ Green, who played well on a two-way contract last year, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

‘Free agent guard AJ Green has agreed to a multi-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, with the first year fully guaranteed, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Matt Bollero of ProMondo Sports negotiated the contract.'

Green, who played college basketball at Northern Iowa, averaged 4.4 points on 41 percent from three in 35 games for the Bucks. Now, he has earned a multi-year deal, including a fully-guaranteed contract in the first season, which is quite the promotion for Green. His best performance came against the Orlando Magic on March 2, when he scored 12 points on 4-7 from the field, all of them being three-pointers.

In seven games for the G League Herd, Green averaged a whopping 21.1 points with 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists, so the talent is there for the sharpshooting guard.

The Bucks also added former Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Beasley, brought back Brook Lopez, and signed his brother, Robin, in a busy couple of weeks in NBA free agency. With new head coach Adrian Griffin in town after Mike Budenholzer was fired, it will be interesting to see how the new rotations look in Milwaukee following a first-round playoff exit to the Miami Heat despite being the top seed.

The Bucks have done well in free agency, and their roster is nearly complete with Summer League play approaching.