The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly finalizing a deal with Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin to be their next head coach, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Although nothing is official as of this juncture, Griffin is on track to be the next head coach of the Bucks.

Wojnarowski later shared another update on the developing situation.

“The Bucks are beginning work on financial terms of a contract with Griffin and a deal is expected to be reached soon that’ll make Griffin the franchise’s next head coach, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter.

According to Shams Charania, the decision came down to Griffin and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for the Bucks. Both have experience in the coaching industry, but Griffin ultimately earned the nod.

The Bucks’ decision to move on from Mike Budenholzer caught some by surprise, while others felt change was necessary. With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge, Milwaukee features enough talent to make an NBA Finals run once again. Perhaps Adrian Griffin can help them return to their championship-winning ways during the 2023-24 season if this deal becomes official.

One other coaching candidate who’s drawn interest from multiple teams is ex-Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams. Recent reports suggested that Williams may decide to take the 2023-24 season off though. That is something that likely played a role in the Bucks’ final head coach decision.

Griffin will have lofty expectations heading into his first season with the Bucks. Milwaukee is fresh off a strong 2022-23 season despite their early playoff departure.

We will provide updates on the Bucks and Griffin as they are made available.