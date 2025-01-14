The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Gary Trent Jr. and Ryan Rollins are on the team's injury report. Middleton has been ruled out due to ankle injury management, while Antetokounmpo is probable with right patella tendinopathy.

Trent Jr. and Rollins are both questionable. The former has a left hip flexor strain, while the latter is dealing with an illness.

Here's everything we know about the Bucks players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Kings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton injury status vs. Kings

Antetokounmpo's appearance on the injury report comes after Sunday's blowout loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The two-time MVP played 31 minutes during the 140-106 defeat, posting 24 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a block on 10-of-21 shooting. A probable tag is a strong indication that he will suit up for the Kings matchup.

Antetokounmpo has put together a career-best statistical season with the Bucks. He's tied with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the NBA's leading scorer, averaging 31.4 points on 59.8 percent shooting to go with 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

Middleton's absence vs. Sacramento comes as the Bucks look to manage his ankle injury on the front end of a back-to-back. The three-time All-Star missed the first 21 games of the season after undergoing offseason surgery on both ankles. He's averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 46/38/84 shooting splits in 23.6 minutes per game over 15 appearances since returning.

Trent Jr.'s questionable tag comes after he missed the Knicks loss due to his hip flexor strain. The 26-year-old has been among the NBA's most productive minimum signings this season, averaging 9.6 points per game on 44/43/91 shooting splits. He ranks 15th in the league in three-point percentage among 157 players attempting at least four per game.

Rollins also missed Sunday's loss due to an illness. The two-way signing has seen an expanded role over the last three weeks, averaging 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals on 51.0 percent shooting in 16.2 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.

The Bucks have won three of their last four entering the matchup with the Kings, who are on an NBA-best seven-game winning streak. Malik Monk is questionable for Sacramento due to right groin soreness.