The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Sacramento Kings and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings (20-19) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (21-17) at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, with both teams seeking to climb their respective conference standings. De'Aaron Fox leads Sacramento, averaging 26.6 PPG, while Giannis Antetokounmpo counters with a dominant 31.4 PPG and 11.9 RPG performance. The Kings enter with momentum, riding a seven-game winning streak, while the Bucks look to maintain home-court advantage where they've been formidable. Domantas Sabonis' rebounding (14.2 RPG) and Damian Lillard's playmaking (7.3 APG) will be crucial matchup. Expect a high-octane offensive battle between two talented squads.

Here are the Kings-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Bucks Odds

Sacramento Kings: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +126

Milwaukee Bucks: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 230.5 (-108)

Under: 230.5 (-112)

How To Watch Kings vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are poised to secure a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in their matchup on Tuesday night. Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Kings have found their rhythm under interim head coach Doug Christie, showcasing an explosive offense that ranks among the best in the league. Led by De'Aaron Fox, who averages 26.6 points per game, and Domantas Sabonis, who contributes 20.7 points and a league-leading 14.2 rebounds, Sacramento's offensive firepower will challenge Milwaukee's defense. The Kings' ability to move the ball effectively, as evidenced by their 33 assists in their recent win against Chicago, will be crucial in breaking down the Bucks' defensive schemes.

Defensively, Sacramento has improved significantly during their winning streak, allowing only 111.3 points per game while forcing turnovers at critical moments. The Kings' perimeter defenders can match up well against Milwaukee's shooters, limiting their three-point opportunities. Additionally, with all five starters healthy and contributing consistently, Sacramento has depth and cohesion that could overwhelm a Bucks team coming off a tough loss to the Knicks. If the Kings can maintain their offensive efficiency and capitalize on any defensive lapses from Milwaukee, they are well-positioned to extend their winning streak to eight games with a hard-fought victory on the road.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are poised to defeat the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, leveraging their star power and home-court advantage. Despite a recent tough loss to the New York Knicks, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a dominant force, averaging 31.4 points and 11.9 rebounds this season. His ability to attack the rim and draw fouls will be crucial against a Kings defense that has struggled to contain elite scorers. Additionally, with Damian Lillard contributing his sharpshooting and playmaking, the Bucks have the offensive firepower to challenge Sacramento’s defense, which ranks in the bottom half of the league.

Moreover, Milwaukee's defensive capabilities could be the deciding factor in this matchup. The Bucks have shown they can lock down opponents, particularly at home, where they boast an 11-7 record. Their ability to disrupt Sacramento’s high-paced offense will be key; if they can limit transition opportunities and force the Kings into half-court sets, they can control the game’s tempo. With a focus on improving their performance against top teams, as highlighted by Antetokounmpo's recent comments, expect Milwaukee to come out energized and ready to assert their dominance. If they can execute defensively and capitalize on their scoring opportunities, the Bucks should emerge victorious against the Kings.

Final Kings-Bucks Prediction & Pick

As the Sacramento Kings prepare to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, they enter the matchup with significant momentum, having won seven consecutive games. Led by De'Aaron Fox, who averages 26.6 points per game, and Domantas Sabonis, contributing 20.7 points and 14.2 rebounds, the Kings possess a potent offensive arsenal that can challenge Milwaukee's defense. Sacramento's recent success has been fueled by their ability to score efficiently and create open shots from beyond the arc, which will be crucial against a Bucks team that has occasionally struggled with perimeter defense.

On the other hand, Milwaukee is coming off a tough loss to the New York Knicks but is bolstered by Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominant performances, averaging 31.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. However, the Kings' depth and versatility could prove decisive in this contest. Sacramento's improved defense and rebounding will be essential in limiting second-chance opportunities for the Bucks. Suppose the Kings can maintain their offensive rhythm and effectively contain Giannis while exploiting Milwaukee's defensive lapses. In that case, they have a strong chance to secure a vital road ATS victory in what promises to be an exciting clash between two playoff contenders.

Final Kings-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +2.5 (-110), Over 230.5 (-108)