The NBA has released the very first results from the fan vote for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, which will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Although LeBron James and Stephen Curry remain the faces of the league late in their respective careers, it's Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic that lead the All-Star voting results.

Giannis leads all players with just over 1.7 million votes, as Jokic comes in right behind him with 1.4 million total votes. The surprise voting results come in the Western and Eastern Conference backcourts, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1.05 million votes) and LaMelo Ball (947,444 votes) lead their respective conferences.

In a total of 25 games this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 61.0 percent from the floor. Aside from recently leading the Bucks to an NBA Cup title, Giannis currently leads all players in scoring this season.

Jokic has been having yet another stellar, MVP-like season with the Nuggets. Through 29 games, Denver's star is averaging 30.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor and a league-high 49.2 percent from three-point range. He currently leads all players with 14 triple-doubles this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander leading the West backcourt vote shouldn't come as much of a shock given the success he's brought to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the top of the conference, but Ball leading the charge in the East backcourt voting is eye-opening. LaMelo has missed 10 games due to injury this season, yet he is averaging 30.1 points and 7.4 assists per game. He currently ranks fourth in scoring out of all players.

Of course, these voting results only represent a small portion of what the final All-Star rosters will look like. Fans account for 50 percent of All-Star voting, as 25 percent is given to the players and another 25 percent to a select media panel.

This year, the NBA has switched the format of the All-Star Game from the traditional Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference format. Instead, players will be divided into three different teams in a tournament-style format where the fourth team in the event will be the winners of the Rising Stars Challenge. Both players and fans have given mixed reviews to this new format, which the NBA is experimenting with in order to try and bring a level of competitiveness back to All-Star Weekend.

Voting for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will continue through Monday, Jan. 20, with several dates where votes will count three times the amount. The starters for the All-Star Game will be announced during TNT's NBA coverage on Thursday, Jan. 23.