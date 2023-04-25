Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler went full beast mode Monday evening, as he dropped the fourth-best postseason scoring performance in NBA history with 56 big ones to guide his team to a commanding 3-1 series lead over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

His escapades left fans, media pundits, and players in pure awe and, during his post-game media session, Bucks big Brook Lopez issued a strong statement regarding the challenges of facing off against a tough-nosed talent like Butler.

“He obviously played great. He’s been great all series long. He’s been aggressive [and] he’s been knocking down shots, been shooting the three really well. There hasn’t been a thing he hasn’t been doing. It’s a tough draw but we just gotta keep getting better, keep making life tough for him, you know, one game at a time,” Brook Lopez on Jimmy Butler’s 56-point outburst

Despite Milwaukee’s best efforts, and Brook Lopez’s impressive defensive performance that saw him register three blocks and two steals in 38 minutes of action, the Bucks proved to be no match for the likes of Jimmy Butler.

Aside from his scoring totals, the Heat star tacked on an additional 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block all while shooting 67.9% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from deep.

Though his Game 4 proved to be a truly historic feat, as Brook Lopez noted Butler has been playing at an extremely high level all throughout this year’s quarterfinals series. Through four games, he finds himself sporting tremendous averages of 36.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting a highly efficient 62.8% from the field and 52.9% from deep.