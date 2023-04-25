Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler found himself in elite company on Monday night after a 56-point explosion against the Milwaukee Bucks that rivals the greatest playoff scoring performances in NBA history.

Butler came out firing with 22 points in the first quarter, including an impressive two-hand slam over MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounpo.

The Bucks led 33-28 after the first quarter. The Heat soon found themselves down by seven at halftime, falling behind by 11 entering the fourth quarter. The stage was set for ‘Jimmy Buckets’ and his Heat teammates to take over.

Miami roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to take home the victory, along with a commanding 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven first round NBA playoff series.

Butler finished with 56 points, his new career high. He shot 19-for-28 from the field, 15-of-18 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds for the eighth-seeded Heat.

“For my team, to get this dub, in this way, in this atmosphere, for this city, it’s huge,” Butler said after a white hot performance that thrilled the hometown Heat crowd.

Jimmy Butler’s performance places him tied for fourth all-time in single playoff game scoring along with Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain. Jordan holds the all-time record with 63 in 1986 against the Boston Celtics.

“It always helps when you have a guy like him,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said.

“This may be the greatest playoff performance by any Heat player,” TNT commentator Reggie Miller added,

For a Heat franchise that once included LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh, that’s high praise.

Next up, the Heat will head to Milwaukee for Friday night’s Game 5. Already, NBA stars including Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Draymond Green are in awe over Butler’s historic Game 4 performance.

“Say or feel what you want about Jimmy… ANIMAL!!! Double Nickel! And counting,” Green wrote.