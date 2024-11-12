Despite MVP performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are still struggling with a 2-8 record. Former NBA player Channing Frye had some criticism for the former MVP on the Road Trippin Podcast.

“Here’s the truth and you might take it hard but argue with me, the way Giannis plays in today’s game, he can not beat you by himself anymore,” Frye said. “It’s just the truth.



“Giannis, the Defensive Player of the Year, every year, at least 15 times this season, he was late on a rotation, over-helped, didn’t help. They’re giving up. Why do you give up against Boston, a team that is playing great? Why would you leave the corner, when that corner three in today’s age is the best shot in basketball to a team that’s shooting 50%?”

Even with Frye's criticism, Antetokounmpo is playing at an MVP level. On the season, he's averaging 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. While he's been carrying defensively, his defensive numbers have taken a hit. Since winning the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year trophy, his ranking has dropped. He went from fifth to sixth place twice, and last season, he was at ninth.

Is Channing Frye overreacting about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks?

The criticism seems fair, considering the Bucks record. Also, teams have seemed to figure Antetokounmpo out slowly but surely. They'll stack the paint with bigs and invite him in. As a result, the shot is either a tough layup, dunk, missed shot, or an offensive foul. Teams dare Antetokounmpo to shoot the three, which hasn't been in his favor. He's shooting 16.7% from that range, on less than one attempt per game.

Also, the free throw shooting has been porous, to say the least. He's shooting 55.4%, the lowest of his career. The Bucks forward missed the first game of the season, where they beat an injured Philadelphia 76ers squad. Antetokounmpo hasn't developed an outside shot, which has hindered his productivity. The statistics show that he's performing great but the predictability remains high with what he'll do offensively.

Milwaukee takes on the Toronto Raptors in the first game of the NBA Cup. Hopefully, it might be a turning of the page for Antetokounmpo and his offensive progress. His team will need everything and then some from the former MVP. After Antetokounmpo told his teammates to leave if they didn't want to be a part of the struggle, they're all hoping to establish some winning ways soon.