Bucks star Damian Lillard joined the company of four MVPs with this amazing feat.

It seems as though the Milwaukee Bucks are flying under the radar more than they should have. The Bucks elevated their championship hopes when they acquired Damian Lillard, but Lillard has mostly taken a backseat to Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the star point guard has seen his averages drop to begin the 2023-24 season. However, on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, it was Lillard who had his A-game going in what ended up being a comfortable 132-119 win for the Bucks.

Lillard had arguably his best game of the season against the Spurs, dropping 40 points on 14-22 shooting from the field (7-12 from deep) to go along with four rebounds and three assists. And in the process of doing so, the Bucks star finally crossed 20,000 points for his career — an elite club that houses just 51 players throughout the history of the NBA.

But Damian Lillard's history-making night did not stop there. In addition to being the latest member of the 20,000 points club, he also became just the fourth player in NBA history to score at least 20,000 points, make at least 2,000 threes, and assist on 5,000 made buckets for their entire career, according to NBA.com/Stats on Twitter (X).

The Bucks star joined the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and James Harden — three of the 10-best players of the past decade or so — in that even more exclusive club; those three have also won MVPs over the past 10 years, so this is nothing short of elite company for Lillard to find himself in.

On Tuesday night, fans saw the defenses' conundrum in dealing with the Bucks in full display. This season, opposing defenses have blitzed Damian Lillard, preventing him from raining fire from deep. Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, has feasted as a result. But when the Spurs sell out to protect the rim, which they did in forcing Antetokounmpo to a 4-12 shooting night, Lillard comes in to stretch the defense from deep.

Following his 40-point outing, Lillard is now averaging 26.3 points and 7.0 assists on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.4 percent from deep in his first season for the Bucks. And it's not a stretch to think that he could be even better moving forward.