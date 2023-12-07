Did Damian Lillard curse the Bucks when he touched the NBA's In-Season Tournament trophy? We'll soon find out when Milwaukee faces Indiana

Not everyone believes in curses. Some people definitely do, other definitely don't, but I think most people fall into the category of “I'm not totally sure what to make of this.”

For the record, that's where I stand. Some curses seem silly to me. Why shouldn't I walk under a ladder? Is the Candyman really going to slaughter me if I say his name in the mirror five times? There's a black and brown cat living in my home… why is she any less problematic than her all-black feline friends? Why am I throwing salt over my shoulder to blind the devil? Who the heck am I, Mr. Fuji?

On the other hand, in an Amityville Horror situation, I'm not staying inside of a newly purchased haunted home if you paid me. Did I listen to the same songs in the same order before every high school basketball game I played and eat the same meal before every game? Of course I did. I knock on so much wood you'd think I was selling boy scout cookies.

Is it bad luck to touch a championship trophy before you've earned the right to call yourself a champion? That's one I'm still unsure about, and since I'm unsure, I'll allow the rest of the NBA In-Season Tournament to play out before I make a judgment call, because as things stand right now, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has officially tempted fate.

Dame had the reporter gasping. 😂 pic.twitter.com/rOtYf89pAp — theScore (@theScore) December 7, 2023

With only four teams remaining in the first annual NBA In-Season Tournament, the Milwaukee Bucks are currently the betting favorites to win the whole thing. Therefore, this seems like a fitting test case to determine once and for all whether touching a championship trophy is in fact a curse or not. Milwaukee got off to a slow 5-4 start, but has since rounded into shape, going 10-2 in their last twelve games. Additionally, Milwaukee is 5-0 in NBA In-Season Tournament action, and with a semi-final matchup versus the Indiana Pacers tonight, we'll find out once and for all in the next few days whether athletes have free reign to touch trophies whenever they damn well please.