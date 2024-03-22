Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard went off against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, scoring 30 points and notching 12 assists while going 5-11 from behind the 3-point arc.
Per StatMuse, Lillard now outnumbers all other Bucks combined in terms of players with 30+ points, 10+ assists, and 5+ 3-pointers:
“Games with 30+ PTS, 10+ AST and 5+ 3P by a Buck: 5 — Damian Lillard 4 — Everyone else in franchise history combined Dame now holds the record for multiple franchises.”
That makes Lillard the record holder in that category for two different franchises. Of course, Lillard led the Portland Trail Blazers from 2012 through the 2022-23 NBA season.
Fan reaction
Fans are taking notice of Lillard's achievement.
Lillard's success with Bucks
This is the version of Lillard that the Bucks envisioned when they traded for the star guard before the start of the season. After a relatively slow start to the season that saw Lillard struggled from the floor, he has come alive of late.
Earlier this week, Dame put on a show against the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee's 140-129 win. In that game, Lillard had 31 points and 16 assists, become the first Bucks player in history to notch more than 30 points and 15 assists in the same game.
The Bucks are one of the best teams in the league right now and Damian Lillard has played a large part of that. He's looked like his usual self while playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. The fact Lillard is out here breaking franchise records makes him a legend of the sport himself. This season he's averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.
Beyond the many adjustments Damian Lillard has had to make after uprooting his life after spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Bucks star point guard has had to deal with a plethora of off-court problems as well, including a messy divorce. This, according to Giannis Antetokounmpo, has made life even more difficult for his running mate.
“The off-the-court stuff is hard (for Lillard). But let’s put that on the side. Just being on the court is hard for him. He’s coming out of his comfort zone, playing with a guy like me on a team where guys can make plays. Maybe a lot of time in Portland, he didn’t necessarily have guys who can make as many plays as we can make,” Antetokounmpo added.
All of that is likely true, but the good news for Giannis and the Bucks is that Lillard seems to be figuring things out right as Milwaukee approaches the playoffs. With just a few weeks left in the season, Lillard's best may be yet to come.