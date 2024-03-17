The Milwaukee Bucks took it to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday after winning the game 140-129. However, Damian Lillard is the talk of the town right now breaking a franchise record with his monster performance.
Lillard finished the game with 31 points, 16 assists, and five rebounds. It marks the first time in Bucks history that a player recorded 30+ points and 15+ assists in a single game. The 16 assists ties his career best. That's an amazing feat considering legendary point guard Oscar Robertson played in Milwaukee.
First Buck ever with 30+ PTS and 15+ AST in a game.
Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/7293VJ9J5H
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 17, 2024
The Bucks are one of the best teams in the league right now and Damian Lillard has played a large part of that. He's looked like his usual self while playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. The fact Lillard is out here breaking franchise records makes him a legend of the sport himself. This season he's averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.
Milwaukee doesn't play again until Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. So Damian Lillard and the Bucks will have a couple of days to rest before then. With just 14 games remaining in the regular season, this team is a long shot to finish as the one seed in the Eastern Conference. Even so, they're nearing a guaranteed spot as the two or three seed for the playoffs.
With that said, the Bucks are getting hot at the perfect time. Look for Damian Lillard and the gang to continue playing at a high level for the remainder of the regular season. No matter what seed they earn, Milwaukee is a team to watch in the postseason.