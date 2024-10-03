The Milwaukee Bucks' 2023-24 season did not go as planned, as the team failed to escape the first round of the playoffs. However, they are ready to ascend in 2024-25 under the leadership of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Lillard is ready for the year to start but could not help but pay attention to the buzz surrounding Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

On Oct. 1, reports broke that Adams informed the Raiders he wanted to be traded. Theoretical trade proposals have been floated, but it remains to be seen if Las Vegas will get a deal done.

An Oakland native, Damian Lillard grew up a Raiders fan, so of course, he is interested in the news surrounding Davante Adams. Lillard gave a fiery warning about Las Vegas' potential moves on Adams in a social media post:

“If the Raiders trade Tae for a d**n 2nd round pick I'm done.” Lillard wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite the situation Adams finds himself in with the Raiders at the start of the 2024 NFL season, he remains one of the most attractive receivers on the market. The 28-year comes off a 2023 season where he amassed 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. Just one season prior, he totaled a whopping 1,516 yards and 14 TDs. Through his first three games of 2024, he has hauled in 209 yards and one TD.

Las Vegas will have a few options to consider as they try to find the best deal for themselves and Adams.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard and the Bucks are preparing to get the most out of the 2024-25 season.

The Bucks went 49-33 in 2023-24 and earned the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. However, injuries derailed their run. With Lillard, and Antetokounmpo healthy again, Milwaukee looks to make a deeper run in 2024-25.

Hopefully, the Bucks will bring their first title back to the city since 2021.