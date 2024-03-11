On Sunday afternoon, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks took the floor in Los Angeles for an afternoon road game against the Clippers, who were operating without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Lillard was looking to bounce back from a rough game on Friday vs the Los Angeles Lakers, which ended when his desperation attempt was blocked by Spencer Dinwiddie after the buzzer, and bounce back he did on Sunday, dropping 35 points en route to the Bucks win.
Down the stretch, Lillard was called upon to make several key plays for the Bucks in order to seal the victory, and after the game, the point guard got one hundred percent honest on how he is able to keep his confidence despite what happened on Friday.
“I take pride in being in those moments and taking responsibility in those moments,” Lillard said, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Jounal Sentinel. “I think part of that is accepting and understanding you’re going to come up short sometimes. I take pride in being able to handle that too, because I know that a lot of people can’t. So when it doesn’t go my way, I get more bold about it, you now? And I’ve always been that way.”
Indeed, confidence has always been a huge part of Damian Lillard's game dating back to his days with the Portland Trail Blazers, which came to an end when he was traded to the Bucks this past offseason.
Milwaukee next takes the floor on Tuesday vs the Sacramento Kings.