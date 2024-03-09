The Milwaukee Bucks will stay in Southern California for a Sunday matinee battle with the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Clippers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Bucks lost 123-122 to the Los Angeles Lakers in an action-packed game on Friday night at Crypto. The Bucks trailed 67-63 at halftime. Later, they led 122-121 with six seconds left until D'Angelo Russell hit a diving floating shot to give the Lakers the lead. Damian Lillard missed a step-back shot to win the game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points and 14 rebounds. Also, Lillard had 28 points and 12 assists. Malik Beasley added 14 points, while Brook Lopez had 11. Meanwhile, Pat Connaughton came off the bench for 17 points, while Bobby Portis added 14. The Bucks shot 49.5 percent from the field, including 39 percent from beyond the arc. Conversely, they allowed the Lakers to shoot 52.7 percent from the hardwood, including 47.1 percent from the three-point line. Somehow, the Bucks lost despite winning the board battle 43-38. The Bucks also blocked only two shots.
The Clippers will be coming off a Saturday matinee against the Chicago Bulls at Crypto. Therefore, they won't have to travel far to face the Bucks. The Clippers will have a challenging task in staying with the Bucks.
The Bucks defeated the Clippers 113-106 earlier this week. Overall, they are 8-2 over the past 10 games in the head-to-head series. The Bucks are also 3-2 over the past five games at Crypto.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bucks-Clippers Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: +1 (-114)
Moneyline: -106
Los Angeles Clippers: -1 (-106)
Moneyline: -110
Over: 228 (-110)
Under: 228 (-110)
How to Watch Bucks vs. Clippers
Time: 3:07 PM ET/12:07 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southern California and Bally Sports Wisconsin
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks come into this showdown with a 27-36-1 mark against the spread. Also, they likely will be the underdog in this one, a scenario where they are 3-6 against the spread. The Bucks also enter this battle with a 13-19 record against the spread on the road. Likewise, they are 2-5 against the spread when they are the road underdogs. The Bucks are 7-15 against the spread against the Western Conference.
Antetokounmpo will be the best player on the court. Remember, he did not play against the Clippers earlier this week. Antetokounmpo comes in with an average of 30.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Ultimately, he will be the top guy to go to here. Lillard will look to replicate what he did against the Clippers. Amazingly, he lit them up for 41 points while shooting 12 for 22, including 4 for 9 from the three-pointer. The Bucks still may be without the services of Khris Middleton. Sadly, he missed the last game with an ankle injury. Portis has been effective. Significantly, he put up 28 points while shooting 12 for 18 against the Clippers. Lopez will look to bounce back. Unfortunately, he had just six points while shooting 1 for 4. Beasley had just five points while shooting 2 for 11 against the Clippers. Therefore, look for him to take better shots.
The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo can dominate the rim and Lillard hits his shots. Then, they need to contain the Clippers.
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The following stats are all accurate before the Bulls game but are still relevant for the game against the Bucks on Sunday. First, they are 31-30 against the spread. The Clippers are also 27-23 against the spread as the favorite. Additionally, they are 15-14 against the spread at home, including 15-13 against the spread as the home favorite. The Clips are also 15-13 against the spread against the Eastern Conference. Lastly, the Clippers are 5-5 against the spread when they don't have any rest.
The Clippers will look to avenge the loss from earlier in the week. Kawhi Leonard would like another chance. Hence, he will look to do better after scoring 16 points while shooting just 6 for 19. Paul George may not even play as he is dealing with knee soreness. Significantly, it would be a tough loss as he had 29 points while shooting 10 for 17. James Harden was also effective. Amazingly, he had 29 points while shooting 9 for 16. Norman Powell struggled against the Bucks. Sadly, he had just six points while shooting 2 for 8. Ivica Zubac added just six points while shooting 2 for 4.
The Clippers will cover the spread if Leonard and George can both stay hot and get others involved. Then, they need to stop Antetokounmpo and Lillard, or at least contain them.
Final Bucks-Clippers Prediction & Pick
This could be a preview of the NBA Finals if both teams can remain hot and then level up during the playoffs. Overall, either of these teams has a good chance of winning this game. Keep an eye on Middleton's status. If he can play, it may give the Bucks a boost. Substantially, the Clippers may be playing on tired legs. That could play a significant factor in the fourth quarter of a close game. The fact that the Bucks lost on Friday to the Lakers, in addition to the loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, means they are due to end the losing streak. The Bucks will come out firing and attempt to take down the Clippers. Look for them to cover the spread on the road.
Final Bucks-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +1 (-114)