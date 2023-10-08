The Milwaukee Bucks are set to embark on a championship quest after trading for Damian Lillard. This begins with their preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. But with it being preseason and all, will Dame and Giannis Antetokounmpo actually play vs. the Bulls?

Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo status for Bulls-Bucks

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be playing on Sunday, Bucks coach Adrian Griffin announced. Khris Middleton will also sit out this preseason tilt.

There doesn't appear to be anything wrong with any of these stars, so the Bucks are just playing it safe as they open the preseason. Middleton did deal with a lot of injury problems last season, but it doesn't seem like that is affecting him now.

Milwaukee will surely give Dame and Giannis some time together in preseason action before the real games begin. However, there's no rush to push them too hard right now, so it's not the biggest surprise that they won't be suiting up for this Sunday matinee against a division rival.

The Bucks were already expected to be a championship contender this season, but Giannis put the front office on notice with some comments about his future. General manager Jon Horst listened, coming out of nowhere to trade for Lillard. While having to give up Jrue Holiday in the Lillard trade was tough, it should still be worth it given Dame's big-time scoring ability. Milwaukee has had half-court scoring issues in the past, and Lillard will help fix that.

Unfortunately, we won't be able to see Damian Lillard make his debut next to Giannis Antetokounmpo just yet.