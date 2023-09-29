The Milwaukee Bucks made a trade recently that could become the story of the entire 2023-2024 NBA season. The Bucks added Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in a move that has led to mixed feelings for the team's foremost superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard have already made NBA history before taking the court together in the Eastern Conference. Longtime Bucks contributor Jrue Holiday penned a heartfelt farewell letter to Milwaukee fans after his trade away from the Midwestern NBA powerhouse.

Upon finding out about the trade, the Bucks superstar known as ‘The Greek Freak' had mixed feelings. The excitement of adding Lillard gave way to the raw emotion of losing his championship teammate and one of the best defensive stoppers Milwaukee has seen in recent memory.

“Jrue is my f–king brother for life. I love his family. I love him. I appreciate him. I wish him nothing but the best. He blessed me with a f–king championship,” Antetokounmpo said to Bleacher Report. “He's the one who made that huge steal in Game 5 of the Finals. I went to battle with him multiple times. F–k basketball. F–k the media s—. This guy is my brother for life, and it's always going to be like that. He's going to thrive wherever he ends up.”

Holiday averaged over 19 points, five rebounds and over seven assists for the Bucks last season on nearly 48% shooting from the field.

The former Bucks guard is not a household name, but his 2023 net worth is sky-high. Time will tell how much the Bucks will miss him next season, but for now, the world is starting to realize how much Antetokounmpo already misses him.