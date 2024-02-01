On Wednesday night, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard's first game back in Portland since the trade was exciting, despite Milwaukee being upset in a 119-116 loss. Blazer fans showed love to Lillard by giving him a standing ovation and now the star point guard shares his reaction.

When asked about the support he received from Trail Blazer fans, Damian Lillard stated he “felt appreciated.” Considering he's the best player in franchise history, it only made sense for Portland to welcome him back with open arms.

Although the Bucks lost the game, Damian Lillard put on a show. In 40 minute he put up 25 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. He looked like prime Lillard doing his all to help Milwaukee win the game. Ultimately, it wasn't enough but Trail Blazer fans just seemed to be happy for the former star point guard.

It's always nice to see a fanbase appreciate a former player like this. It's not always the case, as we've seen players get booed when they return to their former team to play against them. But that wasn't the case for Damian Lillard's return to Portland.

The Trail Blazers are one of the worst teams in the league this season while the Bucks are at the top of the Eastern Conference. Damian Lillard is seemingly chasing a ring alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. We'll see if they can pull it off but only time will tell who will be crowned champion.