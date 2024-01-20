Former Trail Blazer dominates the stat sheet with brilliant performance

The Milwaukee Bucks had a desire to diversify their offensive attack when they traded for superstar shooting guard Damian Lillard. The former Portland Trail Blazer provided the Bucks with a brilliant performance in Milwaukee's 141-135 triumph over the Detroit Pistons.

Dame becomes the first player in @Bucks history with 40+ points, 10+ assists and 5+ threes in a game! 45 PTS

12-22 FGM

16-16 FTM

5 3PM

11 AST

W pic.twitter.com/C1eQrVewRl — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2024

Lillard was in top form against the lowly Pistons. He scored 45 points on 12 of 22 shooting, and that included 5 of 11 from beyond the arc. He also made 16 of 16 free throws. Lillard also contributed 6 rebounds and 11 assists to the triumph.

As a result of that performance, Lillard became the first Bucks player to score 40 points, grab 10 rebound and make 5 three-pointers in the same game.

Lillard has been considered one of the top shooters and scorers in the NBA throughout his 12-year career. He spent 11 years with the Trail Blazers before he made it known that he wanted to play with a contender, and Portland accommodated him by sending him to the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

The Bucks are second to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference, and it would not be a surprise if those two teams met Eastern Conference Finals during the playoffs later this season.

Lillard is averaging 25 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game with the Bucs. He is connecting on 42.7 percent of his shots from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc. He is also connecting on an impressive 91.9 percent of his free throws.

The Bucks are hoping that the combination of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo can lead the Bucks to the NBA championship. Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and added 10 rebounds in the victory over the Pistons.