The Bucks superstar is releasing the film on Prime Video and YouTube.

Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for being a dominant force on the court, and now the NBA star is releasing his first documentary. Giannis shared the details on social media:

Adetokunbo is Yoruba for ”the crown has returned from overseas,” and now I can proudly say I’ve fulfilled my namesake. I’ve spent my entire life not knowing if my homeland would feel like home, but I finally know. And I’m ready to share this experience with you all through UGO,… pic.twitter.com/GX8CduC3TY — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 16, 2024

UGO, in conjunction with WhatsApp, is now streaming on Prime Video and YouTube.

On the court, Giannis and the Bucks are living up to the heavy expectations placed on them after the team traded for point guard Damian Lillard in the offseason. The team is 28-12, good for second place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

On Sunday, Lillard broke out some of his ‘Lillard time' heroics. With the Bucks down by two points and with only ticks remaining in overtime, Lillard raced down the court and decided to take matters into his own hands.

Everyone knew who was going to take the last shot for the Bucks. Even with the presence of two-time league Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo on the floor, it was always going to be Lillard who would get the final stab for Milwaukee. And of course, Lillard delivered the goods for his team, nailing the shot from behind the arc to give the Bucks a 143-142 victory.

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers two days after that clutch buzzer-beater from Lillard got them the win over Sacramento. The Bucks beat the Cavaliers 119-111 in their only other matchup this season.

The Bucks won three consecutive games last weekend, taking down Boston, Golden State, and Sacramento. The win over Boston may have been the most impressive, dominating the Celtics so severely that they benched their starters to begin the second half.