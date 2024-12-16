Milwaukee Bucks fans have to be relieved after hearing Damian Lillard's status for Tuesday's NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After sitting out of the Bucks practice on Monday with a calf injury, Lillard spoke to the media and confirmed his status for the game.



“It was just some discomfort… I have been doing treatment to get ahead of tomorrow,” Lillard said via ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. “I know I’m playing.”

Lillard has only missed three games but hasn't missed any NBA Cup action. In the two games, he has 28 and 25 points respectively. His perimeter game has complimented Giannis Antetokounmpo beautifully. The two-man game between Antetokounmpo and Lillard has unlocked the NBA Cup success so far.

Both can play off of one another. Lillard's perimeter-centric game opens up space for Giannis to attack the paint. Not to mention, role players have stepped up nicely. Bobby Portis, AJ Green, and Gary Trent Jr. have also complimented the dynamic duo. Also, the Bucks will need Lillard for all 48 minutes against a gritty defensive Thunder squad.

Damian Lillard's presence does wonders for the Bucks

Although statistics pop out, it is Lillard's presence that has transcended the Bucks during their NBA Cup. As mentioned before, the two-man game with him and Antetokounmpo is impressive. However, his playmaking has risen to another level. He's averaging a career-high 7.5 assists per game. Not all of them are going to the Greek Freak. He's spreading the love to his teammates.

Luckily for Milwaukee, they've built in a theme for the entire run. Unfinished business. Lillard was 100% real about the Bucks mantra before advancing to the championship game. Getting to the last game doesn't mean that the point guard wants to miss it. Even if he is injured, he'll play through it. After a 2-8 start, the Bucks are peaking at the right time. They're utilizing this momentum like crazy.

Furthermore, if the Bucks secure the NBA Cup championship trophy, it'll leave an unbelievable mark for assistant coach Darvin Ham. He hasn't lost a single cup game. After all, the Los Angeles Lakers secured the inaugural trophy last season. While that's beside the point, Milwaukee will keep its mantra of unfinished business through the final game.

For Lillard, he'll hope to navigate the league's best defense in a winner-take-all atmosphere. His experience, shooting, and established chemistry with Antetokounmpo and his teammates could be the deciding factor in hoisting up the NBA Cup trophy.