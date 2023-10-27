On Thursday evening, Damian Lillard made his debut with the Milwaukee Bucks during their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Lillard was traded by the Portland Trail Blazers to the Bucks this past offseason, and he began his Milwaukee tenure with a bang during the first half against Philadelphia.

Despite having a relatively quiet first quarter, Lillard exploded in the second quarter against Philadelphia, knocking down several threes and eventually racking up 21 points by halftime, with the Bucks leading 63-54.

The Lillard explosion generated a firestorm of reactions on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Damian Lillard at halftime: 21 points

5 rebounds

Some users noted how lethal the Bucks' offense looked in the (ultra) high pick-and-roll that the team ran several times with Lillard.

Lillard, as he has been known to do throughout his career, hit a barrage of highly contested jump shots to get himself to the 21-point plateau at halftime.

With Damian Lillard and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the mix, the Bucks figure to be one of the most lethal offensive teams in the NBA this season. Although the team may have taken a step back by parting ways with defensive maestro Jrue Holiday as part of the Lillard trade, Lillard provides a degree of offensive electricity and perimeter shot-making ability that hasn't been seen arguably ever in Milwaukee franchise history.

Perhaps the scariest part of Thursday's first-half performance was that it was just that: the very first half Lillard ever played in a Bucks uniform. Opposing teams probably won't want to envision what things might look like when Lillard gets a bit more comfortable in his new threads.