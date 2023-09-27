Damian Lillard has been traded to an Eastern Conference championship contender. Still, the seven-time All-Star didn't get his wish from the Portland Trail Blazers, sent to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in a three-team blockbuster despite his very public preference to end up with the Miami Heat.

As the dust settled on the NBA's latest league-shaking trade, Lillard's agent opened up on the Heat's failed efforts to acquire his client, lauding the Pat Riley and Miami's front office while throwing some subtle shade at the Blazers.

“They did everything they could to acquire Dame,” Aaron Goodwin said of the Heat, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “It takes two to get a deal done. I appreciate all that Pat, Andy and Micky did to try and make this happen.”

Reports over the last week indicated Portland had refused to engage the Heat in trade talks as the team's plans to move Lillard before training camp became clear. While it's more obvious than ever Blazers general manager Joe Cronin and company were never fond of Miami's package for Lillard, Goodwin's comments suggest Portland never went back to Miami even as it canvassed teams across the league to act as a third or fourth party in a potential deal.

While Damian Lillard didn't get the destination he preferred, the 33-year-old should be pleased at the opportunity to chase championships alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo—by far the best teammate he's ever had—over the next few years. The Blazers' return from the Bucks and Phoenix Suns is also far better than any haul the Heat could've offered by themselves. Not only do Deandre Ayton and future first-round draft assets from Milwaukee accelerate Portland's rebuilt, but Cronin surely isn't done working the phones to find another trade for veteran stalwart Jrue Holiday, bringing even more assets to Rip City as Lillard moves on.

Miami, meanwhile, is now relegated to biding its time until the next superstar asks out from his incumbent team. Unfortunately for the Heat, Lillard's presence surely lowers the chance that it's Antetokounmpo.