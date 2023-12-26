Damian Lillard's response to Bucks loss to Knicks.

The Milwaukee Bucks came into their Christmas Day matchup against the New York Knicks as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. After a bit of a shaky start to the season, the Bucks have seemingly found their rhythm and chemistry. But their 129-122 loss to the Knicks on Christmas Day, questions might arise as to their potential chances in the East this season. Don't tell that to Damian Lillard though as the Bucks star gave a rather blunt take via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post.

“Everybody on the outside is going to have something to say about what can be done, what can't be done,” Lillard said. “But you truly never know because s**t happens.”

Damian Lillard is right in a way in that this one loss to the Knicks shouldn't bring questions about the Bucks chances in the East. It's just one game on Christmas no less. The Bucks body of work prior to this game should speak for itself and they had found a working formula.

After some initial concerns, Lillard has found a groove in the Bucks lineup. He's been averaging 26.0 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 43.4 percent shooting from the field, 38 percent shooting from the three point line and 92 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Bucks are still 22-8 and in second in the East. Prior to the loss against the Knicks, they had won nine of their last ten games and seven in a row including a win against these same Knicks.