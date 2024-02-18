Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard had a jaw-dropping reaction to Mac McClung's performance in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is showing some respect to fellow basketball player Mac McClung. Lillard was left impressed with Mac McClung's performance in the NBA All-Star Weekend Dunk Contest.

“He let the ball go and grabbed it again… That’s TOUGH!” Damian Lillard’s reaction to Mac McClung’s first dunk 🙌 (via @NBAAllStar)

pic.twitter.com/C5KogFsoJ2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

The Bucks' Lillard sat and watched McClung perform in the dunk contest Saturday. After McClung's first dunk, Lillard was left amazed. For his first slam, McClung jumped over a person standing under the net who was holding a basketball. McClung took the basketball in mid-air, and slammed it home. It was a circus play and truly dazzling to watch.

It only continued from there, as McClung performed some more eye-opening slams in the competition. The G League guard capped off his performance by jumping over basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal to clinch his second consecutive slam dunk contest victory, over Jaylen Brown. Lillard had some hardware to take home as well, winning the 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend as a representative of the Bucks.

McClung has put on many impressive performances in the NBA G League, since he left college. He's averaging about 24 points a game this season for the Osceola Magic. The guard is trying to find his place in the NBA. McClung has appeared in only four career NBA games, despite his athleticism and prowess in All-Star weekend events. In his career, McClung is averaging 8 points a game in the NBA. He's played his four games for three different franchises: the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

While McClung rolls in the G League, Damian Lillard is having a great season in Milwaukee. The veteran guard is averaging just under 25 points a game in his first season for the Bucks. He's scored in double figures in his last four games.

NBA All-Star Weekend concludes Sunday with the All-Star Game. It tips off at 8:00 Eastern.