Damian Lillard and Mac McClung can make more history in 2025!

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard and G League standout Mac McClung made history after winning their respective events in the NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

Lillard defended his trophy in the 3-Point Contest, while McClung did the same in the Slam Dunk battle. As a result, the 2024 festivities became just the third All-Star Weekend to have back-to-back winners in the same events, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

The last time it happened was back in 2002 and 2003 when Peja Stojakovic defended his 3-Point title, while Jason Richardson went back-to-back in the Dunk Contest. Overall including the 2024 showcase, such scenario has happened just three times in league history. The other time it occurred was back in 1987 and 1988 when Larry Bird bagged the 3-Point contest hardware and Michael Jordan for the dunk trophy.

Damian Lillard certainly impressed with his showing in the 2024 3-Point Contest that was really tight. Dame needed the final money ball in the last round to edge both Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns, who were tied with 24 each. It was a fitting ending for a competition that also saw a tie-breaker in the first round after four participants scored 26 each.

As for Mac McClung, he deservingly bagged the dunk title after showing off some of the best dunks in the competition. None of the other participants really impressed, and so while the show was underwhelming, McClung certainly worked hard for the honor.

The two now have a chance to win a 3-Peat should they join again next season. Fortunately for fans, both stars are said to be open to the idea.

“I'd have to think about it. Never say never, but I’ll think about it,” McClung said of the idea of going for 3-peat in the dunk contest.

It remains to be seen what happens in 2024-25, but who doesn't want to see Dame and McClung go for that historic feat?