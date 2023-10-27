The Milwaukee Bucks won their 2022-23 NBA Debut against the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a strong showing, while Damian Lillard performed in epic fashion. Lillard dominated the Sixers the entire game, but it was Dame Time when the last minutes of the fourth quarter came.

Dame Time arrives in Milwaukee

The Sixers hung tough and kept the game close. Lillard made some clutch shots in the fourth to help shut Philadelphia's run down. His first shot was a blowby leading to an and-one play to extend the Bucks' lead:

DAME TIME IN MILWAUKEE ⌚️ What a debut for Damian Lillard 🔥pic.twitter.com/WfwnnLKwkd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2023

The Sixers eventually stormed back to make it a two-point game with one minute remaining. Of course, Lillard took the reigns on offense and drilled a three-pointer in signature fashion:

DAMIAN LILLARD AS ADVERTISED. pic.twitter.com/NuqdzO4dzm — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 27, 2023

Lillard capped the night off with two clutch free throws to seal the win.

Joel Embiid and the Sixers were stubborn the entire game. Philadelphia lost by just one point after keeping things close. Tyrese Maxey gave the Bucks' defense a headache with his 31-point, eight-assist performance. Joel Embiid ended the night with 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard erupted for 39 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 23 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists. The Bucks outrebounded Philly 44-39. That helped Milwaukee score more second-chance points.

The Sixers held their own without James Harden, who did not travel with the team. Harden missed all of Philly's preseason, but the team looks strong regardless.

Bucks fans have many exciting moments ahead of them with Lillard's electric performance. Surely, Fiserv Forum will see many more accounts of Dame Time as the season gets underway.