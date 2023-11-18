The Milwaukee Bucks are starting to pick things up in the middle of November. The Bucks got their third straight win over the Charlotte Hornets in an In-Season Tournament matchup. Of course, Damian Lillard showed up in signature fashion. He had a solid scoring night in addition to landing his first dunk with the team. His post-game comments on the dunk were eye-opening for his basketball future.
Damian Lillard opens up about his first dunk with the Bucks
This is what Lillard had to say about his jumping ability in a post-game press conference:
“My legs is getting there, man. I keep telling people I had a long summer, I didn't get much live contact. That's usually the last thing to come is getting your legs under you in a game when getting bumped and offense and defense,” Lillard said, per Bally Sports Wisconsin.
The All-Star continued, “I saw a lane open up, I got my layup blocked like in the first quarter, so I was like, ‘Man, if I don't go up strong with this one this might get beat off the glass again.' So I just went up strong and got the first [dunk].”
Lillard's comments indicate his dunking ability is just getting warmed up. As a result, Bucks fans can expect many more highlight plays at the rim for the veteran point guard.
The 33-year-old finished the Hornets game with 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Moreover, his partner in crime nearly finished with a triple-double. Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the night with 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
The Bucks will soon take on the Dallas Mavericks for their second night of a back-to-back weekend.