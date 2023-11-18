Damian Lillard opened up on his first dunk with the Bucks after the team's In-Season Tournament win against the Hornets.

The Milwaukee Bucks are starting to pick things up in the middle of November. The Bucks got their third straight win over the Charlotte Hornets in an In-Season Tournament matchup. Of course, Damian Lillard showed up in signature fashion. He had a solid scoring night in addition to landing his first dunk with the team. His post-game comments on the dunk were eye-opening for his basketball future.

Damian Lillard opens up about his first dunk with the Bucks

This is what Lillard had to say about his jumping ability in a post-game press conference:

“My legs is getting there, man. I keep telling people I had a long summer, I didn't get much live contact. That's usually the last thing to come is getting your legs under you in a game when getting bumped and offense and defense,” Lillard said, per Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The All-Star continued, “I saw a lane open up, I got my layup blocked like in the first quarter, so I was like, ‘Man, if I don't go up strong with this one this might get beat off the glass again.' So I just went up strong and got the first [dunk].”

Lillard's comments indicate his dunking ability is just getting warmed up. As a result, Bucks fans can expect many more highlight plays at the rim for the veteran point guard.

The 33-year-old finished the Hornets game with 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Moreover, his partner in crime nearly finished with a triple-double. Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the night with 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

The Bucks will soon take on the Dallas Mavericks for their second night of a back-to-back weekend.