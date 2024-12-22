Without Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks handled business and defeated the Washington Wizards. Bobby Portis stepped in and had a big game, finishing with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. He was two assists shy of a triple-double, and head Doc Rivers blamed Damian Lillard for it.

“If Dame hadn't have told (Bobby) that he had two assists left for a triple-double, he probably would have gotten a triple-double,” Rivers said after the game.

Portis agreed with Rivers' statement and blamed Lillard for not getting a triple-double.

“He definitely messed me up,” Portis said. “I looked up, I had eight assists. And you know me, eight assists crazy. I got eight? I said, ‘Hold on, I gotta DHO and try to find it.’ Threw my whole rhythm off for real, but it’s all good.”

The Bucks were still able to get the win which is all that matters, but it would've been nice for Portis to finish it off with some more assists.

Bucks get win without their two stars

After their slow start to the season, the Bucks have now gained control and are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 15-12 record. The team should have even more motivation as the season continues after winning the NBA Cup in Las Vegas. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a big reason for their turnaround, and his teammates know that he can take them to where they want to go.

“He's just always hungry, he's never complacent, and he's never plateaued,” Brook Lopez told ClutchPoints. “He's the best player in the world and he's always trying to get better. Every offseason, every day. Aside from all the talent, all the amazing plays he makes, just to see how hard he plays, how he gets on the floor, the way he goes after blocked shots, rebounds, making all the hustle plays. You just have to follow his lead.”

If Antetkounmpo can continue his dominance and everyone else plays at a high level, there's no reason why they can't continue to climb up the standings.