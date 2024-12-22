The Milwaukee Bucks have turned their season around following their NBA Cup win. Since then, the Bucks have gone 0-1 coming into their Saturday matchup against the Washington Wizards. The Bucks are set to be a little short-handed against the Wizards with a key injury update. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out on the Bucks injury list, the team announced. But Khris Middleton was upgraded to available.

Giannis Antetokoumpo was ruled out due to a back injury, while Middleton is still ramping up to game shape after his return from offseason ankle surgery. The Bucks will also be without Damian Lillard who also missed the team’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first game since the NBA Cup. Lillard is dealing with a calf injury.

This will be only the third missed game this season for Antetokounmpo. Despite rumored possible trade pursuits from other teams, Antetokounmpo reportedly has no desire to be traded. In the 24 games he’s suited up in this season, he’s been averaging a league-leading 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocked shots. He’s shooting 61.3 percent from the field.

In Khris Middleton’s case, he missed the first 21 games of the 2024-25 season as he continued his recovery from offseason surgery. He’s played in five games since he’s returned to the lineup, although he’s been coming off the bench.

In the five games that Middleton’s played in, he’s been averaging 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 30.8 percent shooting from the field, 28.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Middleton’s percentages are obviously concerning, but they should even out as he continues to feel more comfortable and up to game speed.

The Bucks began the season at 2-8 despite the general consensus penning them as a potential contender in the Eastern Conference. But the Bucks have managed to regroup and change the trajectory of their season. They are currently 14-12 and fifth place in the East. They’ve gone 7-3 in their last ten games.