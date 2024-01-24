Doc Rivers has personal ties to the city of Milwaukee

With all the buzz surrounding Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks, fans are surely tensed up right now. From conflicting reports regarding his potential hiring to divided opinions on him as a replacement, not to mention Adrian Griffin's recent firing, the Bucks are garnering a lot of attention at the moment.

However, it's been made known that Rivers is the frontrunner for the team's head coach position and that both he and the Bucks' management are currently undergoing negotiations. While the primary reason for Rivers' strong candidacy stems from his 24-season coaching experience and his 2008 championship with the Boston Celtics, the 52-year-old's ties to the city of Milwaukee could play a part as well.

Rivers' personal connection to the city of Milwaukee

On Tuesday, well-known ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on SportsCenter to discuss the ongoing situation. While touching on the former coach as a prospective replacement for the Bucks, Wojnarowski mentioned Rivers' upbringing and educational background at Marquette University.

“…And again Doc Rivers, a Marquette Graduate, has a long basketball lineage in the city of Milwaukee,” Wojnarowski said, via his official X (Twitter account). “He obviously grew up just down the road in Chicago. He is the focus of this Bucks search and they continue to talk tonight.”

The latest on Doc Rivers and the Bucks for ⁦@SportsCenter⁩ with ⁦@MaxMcGeeTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/bDiW04lXV0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2024

Wojnarowski also mentioned other candidacy strengths, such as Rivers' experience and ability to command the respect of superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Considering how some Bucks fans are frowning at the potential deal, maybe the knowledge of Doc Rivers' connections to the city might ease the disapproval…even by just a little bit.