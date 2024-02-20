Former NBA shooter JJ Redick did not hold back when he called out Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers for lack of accountability during Tuesday's First Take episode. Milwaukee has struggled mightily so far under Rivers, and for Redick, the team's consistency issues can be explained more by the coach's incompetence as a leader than by the odd timing of his takeover as head coach.

“The trend is always making excuses… Taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard… it's always an excuse. It's always throwing your team under the bus… there's never accountability with that guy.”

Redick should know a lot about how Rivers runs a team. After all, he spent four years playing under Rivers during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that the one-time NBA champion mentor took a subtle shot at after his stint with LA.

RECOMMENDED
Bucks' Patrick Beverley as the guy in orange, 76ers' Kyle Lowry as the guy in blue in the Simpsons meme
Bucks' Patrick Beverley sends fiery Kyle Lowry warning after 76ers move

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Paolo Banchero (Magic) and Damian Lillard (Bucks)
Magic: Paolo Banchero's Damian Lillard search for All-Star souvenir has a happy ending

Rexwell Villas ·

76ers Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris next to Knicks Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and OG Anunoby
Ranking every Eastern Conference team's Big 3 from Contenders to Pretenders

Chris Dodson ·

“Not trying to take anything away from that team. That team was never going to win when you look back at it. We just didn’t get along well enough as a group and you can’t win without cooperation,” Rivers said of the Clippers back in 2023 (h/t Brian Robb | of Masslive.com)

The Bucks have only won three times in 10 games since Rivers started to call the shots for Milwaukee from the sidelines. Milwaukee lost two games in a row heading into the NBA All-Star Break against teams the Bucks were supposed to beat, the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat and the super-thin and banged-up Memphis Grizzlies.