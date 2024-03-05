The Bucks 113-106 come-from-behind win over the Clippers had the NBA world looking at Doc Rivers differently. Fans were skeptical of how much Rivers would be able to help a Milwaukee team that seemingly lost it's defensive identity with the trade of Jrue Holiday that helped them land Damian Lillard. The subsequent games under Rivers's leadership leading into the All-Star break didn't help silence critics of his coaching abilities.
Yet, the Bucks have showcased a noticeable improvement post-All-Star break, culminating in a remarkable triumph against the formidable Clippers, even in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lillard stepped up in a major way, scoring 41 points and connecting on four three-pointers.
NBA fans took to Twitter/X to sign their virtual apology forms for the premature takes on Doc Rivers's coaching stint with the Bucks.
Doc Rivers left Los Angeles for Milwaukee in the winter man, he saw something
GIVE DOC RIVERS HIS FLOWERS HE SAVED THIS BUCKS SEASON
I’m sorry but Doc Rivers is the truth
This is an insane defensive run. This half the Bucks cut the Clippers 3P% from 50 to 39. Doc Rivers turnaround REAL
If it’s one thing doc rivers can do is coach an undermanned team
#Bucks HC Doc Rivers on if Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton will be available on the upcoming road trip
The Bucks win over the Clippers is definitely a signature win that allows the Rivers-led Bucks to build needed momentum as they approach the rest of the final weeks of the season. But, the team still will likely be without both Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton, which he spoke about in the post-game press conference.
“I have no idea,” he said to the question that was posed to them about their future availability.
With or without the their two championship-winning standouts, the Bucks will be tasked to keep up the winning ways as they play the Warriors on Wednesday at 10 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.