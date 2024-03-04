Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have flipped the script from what people were saying about them when Doc Rivers first took over for Adrian Griffin on the sidelines. Since the All-Star break, the Bucks have won five straight games, four of which were on the road. Before heading to the West Coast for a four-game road trip, Giannis and Co. will return home to host the surging Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Bucks' superstar may be in danger of missing this game after appearing on the injury report. This has led many to ask the question: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. the Clippers on Monday night?
Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Clippers
In addition to the knee soreness he has been dealing with on and off, it now appears as if Antetokounmpo has been dealing with some Achilles soreness. Ahead of Monday night's game against the Clippers, Giannis finds himself listed as questionable as a result of what the team is labeling as left Achilles tendinitis.
While it is unknown if this is a new injury, it does appear as if Giannis could wind up missing this game against the Clippers. Khris Middleton, who has missed the team's last 10 games as a result of an ankle sprain, will once again be on the sidelines for this game.
In a total of 59 games, this season, Giannis has spliced together yet another MVP-like campaign, averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 61.9 percent from the floor. He currently ranks third in the league in total points and scoring, trailing only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic in both categories.
Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks in scoring for eight straight games. During the team's recent five-game win streak, Giannis hasn't scored below 24 points, and he has recorded four straight double-doubles. On Friday night against the Chicago Bulls, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 16-point victory with 46 points and 16 rebounds.
Should the Bucks be without their superstar against the Clippers on Monday night, Bobby Portis and Danilo Gallinari would be the main beneficiaries of more playing time in the frontcourt. More pressure would fall on the shoulders of Damian Lillard to carry the load offensively if Giannis were to be ruled out.
As good as they can be on offense, the Bucks have been getting things done on the defensive side of the court during their win streak. In fact, Milwaukee has held their opponents under 100 points in four straight games. The Bucks will have an advantage over the Clippers, who will be playing their second game in as many nights after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 89-88 on Sunday.
So, when it comes to the question of whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing tonight vs. the Clippers, a clearer injury update will be given later on in the day.