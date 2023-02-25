Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was initially listed as questionable to play on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns. However, the team soon downgraded his status in a rather shocking turn.

Antetokounmpo is now doubtful to play in the game due to his right quad contusion, per Jamal Collier of ESPN. It’s a massive difference to his earlier status since it’s more likely now that he sits out against the Suns instead of playing. He’s not totally out yet, but the downgrade is certainly a worrying development.

Did the Bucks simply make a mistake announcing Antetokounmpo’s initial status? Or did they find something concerning that would limit his ability to play should he suit up? To recall, the Greek Freak played just six minutes during Friday’s win over the Miami Heat after he appeared to his injure his knee–limping to the locker room before being ruled out for the night.

Regardless of the case, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Antetokounmpo ends up sitting out their showdown with the Suns. Considering that the Bucks are in good position to make the playoffs in the East and with 20-plus games remaining, the best option is definitely to let Giannis rest and recover from his latest health setback.

Besides, the Bucks proved against the Heat that they can hold the fort while Giannis Antetokounmpo was out. Bobby Portis, Jue Holiday and Brook Lopez all stepped up in his absence, and the trio are expected to take over again should their superstar be sidelined.