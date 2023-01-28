Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have had a bit of an uneven start to the new year. Since Jan. 1, Antetokounmpo has missed six games and the Bucks have gone 2-4 in those games. Overall, the Bucks have gone 8-5 in 2023. But they have been playing better in recent games. They have won three games in a row including Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo has played in all three of those games and he’s spearheaded a Bucks offense that has suddenly morphed into one of the best in league history. In a win over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 23, the Bucks put up 83 points before halftime. Against the Pacers on Friday, the Bucks put up 85 points at the half. As per ESPN’s Stats&Info page, the Bucks became the first team in NBA history to put up at least 80 points at the half in back to back road games.

Not only that, but against the Pacers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks dropped at least 40 points in the first two quarters of a game for the second time in their franchise history. The last time they did that was against the Washington Wizards on January 28, 2020.

Overall, the Bucks have been in the bottom half of the league when it comes to offense. They are 18th in points per game at 113.1 and 24th in offensive rating at 112.6. Antetokounmpo is putting up some of the best offensive numbers of his career to the tune of 31.o points per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.