The calendar year of 2024 hasn't exactly been kind to the Milwaukee Bucks. But the 2024-25 season was supposed to bring the team the fresh start they sorely needed after undergoing through plenty of seismic changes last season that never allowed the team to gain their footing. However, the first three games have given more of the same disappointment to the Bucks, especially in the aftermath of a 115-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.

At this point, all Giannis Antetokounmpo could do is look inwards as the Bucks try to figure out how to get the ball rolling as they look to return to contending ways.

“Gotta find ways how to win the game. Right now, we don't have an identity. How are we going to win the game? Are we going to defend for 48 minutes? Are we going to move the ball for 48 minutes? Are we going to attack? … We've gotta find an identity. We don't have that right now,” Antetokounmpo told reporters following the Bucks' Sunday night loss to the Nets.

Bucks have to show more sense of urgency

The Nets are widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the association; thus, despite being on the road on Sunday, this is the kind of game the Bucks have to feast on if they were to become a legitimate title contender this season. But their defeat in Brooklyn showed more of the same malaise that plagued them to end the 2023-24 season which was ever so apparent in their loss to the Chicago Bulls this past Friday.

Trotting out a veteran team has its pros and cons; for the Bucks, it looks like the cons are outweighing the pros, especially during the second half of games. They ran out of steam against the Bulls, with Coby White exploding for 35 points on the night, and then the Nets pulled away in the fourth. This is not a good sign whatsoever, especially for a team coached by Doc Rivers, a man with a history of letting huge leads get away from him.

But the silver lining is that they still have a ton of time to fix their issues, starting with a hotly-anticipated contest against the Boston Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back.