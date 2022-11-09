By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is without a doubt one of the most dominant players to ever pick up a basketball. The former back-to-back league MVP has taken up a new sport, and naturally, he just had to channel one of the greatest in the game.

Freak Woods. That’s the new nickname Giannis has dubbed himself with now that he’s taken his talents to the golf course. This is obviously an homage to the great Tiger Woods, who is a figure the Bucks star clearly looks up to.

Antetokounmpo recently shared a video clip of himself sinking a mid-range putt on the green, and you can clearly see how delighted he was with the victory:

Based on how his team celebrated that putt, it seemed like it was some sort of winning shot on the 18th hole. Giannis has has his fair share of game-winners in the past, but you can still see how happy he was to get this one.

Apart from the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo is a naturally gifted athlete, the dedication this man has is second to none. This is why he’s likely going to be a really good golf player if he sets his mind to it. He won’t be able to dominate the sport as much as he does with basketball, but so long as he puts the time and effort to develop his skills on the golf course, the Bucks star could be a force to be reckoned with in the near future.