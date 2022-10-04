Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo completely blows out Lakers’ LeBron James in annual NBA GM survey

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the recently-published NBA GM survey as it polled executives from around the league over their predictions for the 2022-23 season. One particular category that stood out was regarding the best power forward in the game today — an honor that belongs to none other than Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

General managers from around the league were asked who they thought was the top PF in the NBA right now, and Giannis emerged as the overwhelming winner with a whopping 86% of the votes. In second place was Los Angeles Lakers talisman LeBron James, who let’s just say was a very distant second at just 10%. It wasn’t even close.

Last season, Giannis garnered 63% of the votes in this particular category as he claimed the top spot. He obviously impressed the GMs this past season as nearly all but a few of them believe that no one’s touching Antetokounmpo as the best power forward in the game today.

For what it’s worth, Giannis also got 3% of the votes as the best center in the league, coming in third behind overwhelming favorite and reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic (79%) and Joel Embiid (17%).

Another category that’s definitely worth noting for Giannis Antetokounmpo is how he emerged as the top vote-getter for the player GMs would like to start their franchise with today. It was a much closer race, though, with the Bucks cornerstone superstar edging out Luka Doncic in a tight matchup. Giannis took 55% of the votes, while Luka bagged 45% in the two-horse race.