All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup final on Tuesday. After beating the Houston Rockets 111-96, Jalen Williams talked about Gilgeous-Alexander’s leadership as a big reason why the Thunder have stayed atop the Western Conference (20-5) throughout the 2024-25 campaign. However, that same approach doesn’t ever change, whether against Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks, or any other NBA team.

During Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder’s NBA Cup media day, Shai discussed his mindset before games against various NBA superstars, per Thunder Film Room’s X, formerly Twitter.

“I don’t differentiate games on who I play against. If we play the worst team, the best team in the league, I’m trying to take their head off,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I’m trying to be the best version of myself every night I step on the floor.”

The Thunder are heading into Tuesday’s NBA Cup final on a five-game winning streak. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 28+ points in 14 of Oklahoma City’s last 15 games. He’s averaging 31.7 points on 53.3% shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.5 steals in his previous six games. Shai scored 20 of his team-high 32 points in the second half of the Thunder’s 111-96 win against the Rockets in Saturday’s NBA Cup semifinals.

In Gilgeous-Alexander’s matchup against Rockets’ Dillon Brooks, he didn’t disappoint. Gilgeous-Alexander’s phenomenal second-half performance thrived against one of the league’s better backcourt defenders.

“It’s fun. It makes you better,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “That’s what this league is about, competing against the best in the world, and defensively, he is that for sure. And I like to think that of myself offensively. So, he gives me a chance to really see where I’m at, a good test. I’d say I handled it pretty well.”

Jalen Williams’ take on playing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

After Saturday’s win against the Rockets, Thunder forward Jalen Williams talked about what playing alongside All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is like.

“It has nothing to do with actually being on the court. I think the way he approaches basketball and his life outside of the court is something nobody else gets to see except us,” Williams said. “And us being as close as we are, I get to learn how he carries himself on and off the floor. I think that’s helped my development. On the floor, when you’re the guy on the team, you’re responsible for playing good or bad. I think he does a good job of carrying that and trusting us.”

The Thunder will look to extend their winning streak to six games in Tuesday’s NBA Cup final matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.