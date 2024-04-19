To those who have closely followed the career and social media habits of Giannis Antetokounmpo, or just turned on the television lately, it is obvious how much family means to him. The special bond between the Milwaukee Bucks superstar and his brothers has been on full display for a while.
They hang out at NBA All-Star Weekend, film commercials and invest in sports franchises. Giannis' relationship with Thanasis Antetokounmpo is particularly unique, as the two have been teammates for a good portion of their basketball-playing lives, including the last five years with the Bucks. Thanasis is also the reason the Greek Freak wears Nike today.
How Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo made huge business decision
Giannis Antetokounmpo was an Adidas guy during his time in Europe and had every intention of endorsing the brand for the remainder of his career. While he and his brother were playing in the Greek A2 Basket League (2012-13), they were approached by a representative from the company. It seemed to be only a matter of time before a teenage Antetokounmpo officially joined Adidas.
Extensive plans were made for the future, and eventually the duo and their mother were invited to the Greece headquarters to put pen to paper. But there was only one contract on the table.
“He brought the contract and put it in front of me, and I'm like, ‘Okay great, where is my brother's?'” Giannis said on Thanasis' podcast, “Thanalysis,” per Bleacher Report's Andrew Peters. “And he was like ‘We're not going to sign your brother's today. You're going to sign yours and then we're going to bring your brother in a week to sign his.' And I was like, ‘Uh uh, no thank you.'”
Apparently, Adidas made a terrible miscalculation and instantly lost the trust of the future Hall of Famer. That unexpectedly opened the door for a new suitor.
Nike wins over Giannis Antetokounmpo
Just like that, Antetokounmpo slipped through Adidas' grasp. The 2021 Finals MVP believes the German athletic apparel corporation tried to play on the economic desperation of his family and assumed he would have no choice but to accept the modified terms of the agreement.
Instead, Antetokounmpo found a company that was willing to accommodate him and his older brother. He was conflicted at first, though, with his loyalty to Adidas still poking at his conscience. But in the end, his desire to make his basketball journey a complete family affair superseded everything else.
“When you take me, you take my family, my brother, my mom,” Giannis Antetokounmpo told Nike during its pitch to him. “And she (the representative) was like, ‘Yeah, sure, whatever.' After that, we've been with Nike and she's been by our side ever since.”
And the rest is history. Adidas is probably still trying to figure out how it botched that one.
Fast forward more than a decade later, and the 29-year-old has an NBA championship and many individual accolades. He will undoubtedly be remembered as a legend of the game. The immediate present does not look quite as bright, however.
Antetokounmpo is dealing with a calf injury that will sideline him for at least the Bucks' first playoff game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Surviving even one round without the franchise pillar feels improbable. The devastating news comes at the end of a regular season marked by change and underachievement.
With a potentially bitter postseason result awaiting the Bucks, fans should expect Antetokounmpo to lean heavily on his brothers.