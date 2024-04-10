The Milwaukee Bucks engaged the Boston Celtics in an intense interconference matchup; however, the team was hit with a concerning loss. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left during the second half of the game with an alarming non-contact injury, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports.
Antetokounmpo began running down the floor after the Bucks inbounded the ball, but he suddenly stopped and clenched his left calf:
Giannis Antetokounmpo limped to the Bucks locker room after suffering a non-contact injury to his calf.
He limped straight to the locker room on his own accord. Shortly afterward, the Bucks announced that Antetokounmpo suffered a left soleus strain and could not return to the game. Hopefully, he will undergo a speedy recovery. The star forward has been vital to Milwaukee's Eastern Conference push.
Antetokounmpo averages 30.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game through 72 games. He amassed 15 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists before exiting the Celtics game.
Thankfully, other Bucks stepped up and helped the team win 104-94. Most notably, Patrick Beverley shined after entering the starting lineup for Malik Beasley. Beverley ended the night with an impressive 20-point-10-assist double-double. In addition, he shot a blazing 50% on eight three-point attempts.
Moving Beverley into the starting lineup appears to have been a smart move by Doc Rivers. The veteran guard was not the only one who showed up big Tuesday night.
Bobby Portis tallied his own double-double off the bench, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 boards. The 29-year-old is proving to be a valuable depth piece for Milwaukee.
The Bucks had six players score in the double digits, including all five starters. The team's effort against Boston came at the right time. Yet, Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury was not so timely.
How will the Bucks fare in Antetokounmpo's absence?
Milwaukee has three more regular season games until it prepares for the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks' win over the Celtics improved their record to 48-31, which places them second in the Eastern Conference standings.
The team needs to find a way to hold on, or else they could be passed by the Orlando Magic or New York Knicks, who sit two wins behind Milwaukee in the East. Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury timing makes things tough, but on the bright side, he did not suffer too serious of an ailment.
Antetokounmpo went down without contact with another player, which scared fans and analysts. Non-contact lower leg injuries in the calf region have sometimes been revealed to be Achilles tears. Thankfully, that was not the case for the Bucks star. Hopefully, he will be back in time to be able to contribute to the team's postseason run.
Head Coach Doc Rivers revealed his thoughts on Antetokounmpo's injury after he was asked what his level of concern for the star was.
“That's a good question. High. But he's Giannis. I think everyone probably feels the same way as I do right now. We're just going to hope for the best,” Rivers said, per ESPN's Jamal Collier.
The Bucks need Antetokounmpo, but they want him to be fully ready to return. His calf injury could be a blessing in disguise, as it gives him time to nurse the left hamstring tendinopathy he has been dealing with as well. Regardless, Milwaukee has the depth necessary to stay afloat while he recovers.