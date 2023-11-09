Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected on Wednesday night, and he gave one courtside fan some unbelievable footage before departing

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Pistons. NBA rules dictate that a player must immediately leave the court-area and return to the locker room following an ejection. Giannis, after being surprised with the ejection, didn't quite do that:

The Bucks forward was called for a second technical foul for taunting after dunking on Pistons center Isaiah Stewart:

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected for a second technical foul for taunting after he dunked on Isaiah Stewart. Good or bad tech? 🤔pic.twitter.com/x5GsR77nHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2023

Antetokounmpo finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes of action.

After the game, the game's officials explained the call in a Pool Report:

“On the play, Giannis drives to the basket and he thinks he gets fouled. Then he approaches the game official and uses profanity, which is an unsportsmanlike technical foul and was issued at that time,” confirmed Crew Chief Rodney Mott regarding Antetokounmpo's first technical at the 3:47 mark of the second quarter.

Mott also revealed the decision to give Bucks star another unsportsmanlike at the 9:00 mark of the third quarter, which signaled the end of the evening for the Greek Freak.

“After the dunk Giannis turns to his opponent and taunts him and a taunting technical foul was called, an unsportsmanlike. And he was ejected from the game, per rule, because two unsportsmanlike technical fouls, you are ejected from the game,” explained Mott.

Fans may have thought that the ejection was unwarranted, but at least one courtside fan is glad it happened. Had Giannis not been tossed, he wouldn't have gotten some unbelievable footage of the NBA superstar taking a seat right next to him.