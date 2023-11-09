The Bucks earned a tight win over the Pistons on Wednesday night, despite playing almost the entire second half without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks squeaked out a tight 120-118 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, despite losing superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for virtually the entire second half.

The 28-year-old was hit with a technical foul in the second quarter, and was given another early in the third — along with an ejection — in front of the 17,341 fans at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin.

It was certainly a questionable decision, and the NBA explained both unsportsmanlike technical fouls, and the subsequent ejection, in a Pool Report after the game.

“On the play, Giannis drives to the basket and he thinks he gets fouled. Then he approaches the game official and uses profanity, which is an unsportsmanlike technical foul and was issued at that time,” confirmed Crew Chief Rodney Mott regarding Antetokounmpo's first technical at the 3:47 mark of the second quarter.

Mott also revealed the decision to give Milwaukee's best player another unsportsmanlike at the 9:00 mark of the third quarter, which signalled the end of the evening for the Greek Freak.

“After the dunk Giannis turns to his opponent and taunts him and a taunting technical foul was called, an unsportsmanlike. And he was ejected from the game, per rule, because two unsportsmanlike technical fouls, you are ejected from the game,” explained Mott.

Both explanations were given to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski after the game.

Bucks finish the job without Giannis

Despite the disappointing end to the night for Antetokounmpo, who finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, his team was still able to get the job done and improve to 5-2 on the season.

Damian Lillard led the way, scoring 34 points, while Brook Lopez added 14 of his own, along with four blocks.

“It’s another huge night as far as finding a way to win,” said Bucks coach Adrian Griffin afterwards, per Associated Press. “I thought it was a gusty victory. A lot of guys stepped up.”

Griffin also shared his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo's ejection.

“It’s an emotional game. He made a phenomenal play,” the bench boss explained. “It was exciting, emotional and I thought he moved on fairly quickly. So, I was surprised with the second technical, but that’s up to the league to decide.”

The streaking Bucks will look to make it four wins in a row on the second half of a back-to-back against the Pacers in Indiana on Thursday night.