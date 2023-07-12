Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry are two of the best players in the NBA. Both Giannis and Curry have also been loyal to their teams. The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors would not have enjoyed their recent success without these superstars. Giannis shared a blunt one-emoji reaction on Twitter to his and Curry's loyalty to their respective teams on Wednesday.

“The last two remaining loyal players in the league. They don’t make ‘em like this anymore,” the original post from NBA memes stated.

Giannis' loyalty to Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is regarded as arguably the best overall player in the league. He does almost everything at an elite level. Antetokounmpo is still developing as a shooter, but he's displayed progress in that category as well.

It's unclear what the future holds for Giannis. He's clearly proud to play for the Bucks based on this reaction. Giannis will spend the 2023-24 season in Milwaukee. He has a player option for the 2024-25 campaign, and will hit unrestricted free agency in 2026. If he opts out of his player option, Antetokounmpo will be one of the most popular NBA free agents.

Giannis has made the All-Star team seven years in a row. He arguably had his best season during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging a career-high 31.1 points per game for Milwaukee. Although they were upset in the NBA playoffs, the Bucks expect to rebound this season and make a deeper run. If they want to keep Giannis, Milwaukee must show that they can compete for a championship.

Although Giannis is loyal, he still wants to win. If the Bucks struggle this year, Antetokounmpo will face a difficult decision. For now, he's prepared to lead the Bucks once again during the 2023-24 season.