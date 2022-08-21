Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Milwaukee Bucks fans quite the scare over the weekend after it was revealed he underwent an MRI due to a back issue. Fortunately, the results came back clean and he’s now getting back to work.

The Bucks star missed Greece’s recent friendly game against Turkey due to back soreness. While it wasn’t thought to be a significant issue all along, the last thing Bucks and Greek fans would want to see is their best player getting an injury.

According to Eurohoops, though, Antetokounmpo has returned to practice just one day after the positive results of his tests came out. He is set to join the team in their travel to Belgrade for their FIBA World Cup Qualifiers match against Serbia.

It is definitely good news that Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t suffer a major injury, though a lot of eyes will be on him now as fans watch out for his health. The risk of getting injured is a big reason why a lot of fans and some NBA teams don’t want their players to play for their respective national teams. Giannis was lucky he just avoided one, but the question is whether he can keep doing it.

Not to mention that playing in the offseason means that players are sacrificing some precious rest time.

Hopefully Giannis won’t aggravate his back soreness and keeps playing for the Greek national team. After all, for Greece to have any chance of winning their games and the 2022 EuroBasket, they’ll need the Greek Freak to be at his best.