Google just released their latest commercial for the Google Pixel 7, and it came at the perfect time with the new NBA season kicking off. It was a pretty epic commercial, too. So much so, that even Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo literally got sidetracked by the ad during a recent press interview.

The best part about it is that Giannis got distracted when he saw himself on TV in the commercial. He was right in the middle of answering a serious question from a reporter when he decided to hilariously acknowledge himself after seeing the Google ad (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Oh, that’s me. Right there on TV… What was your question again?” Giannis Antetokounmpo gets distracted after seeing his own commercial 😅pic.twitter.com/F8HHZHCq1u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 21, 2022

To be fair, it was indeed a head-turning ad. The Bucks superstar had to shout out Simu Liu, who was one of his co-stars in the commercial. Giannis said that Liu, who is best known for his role as Marvel’s Shang-Chi, is his “guy,” and it is clear that these two formed quite a bond while shooting the ad.

Giannis got all excited about his one-on-one matchup with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid as well, who also happens to be one of the players that graced Google’s star-studded advertisement. In case you haven’t seen it, here it is in all its glory. The commercial also features Jayson Tatum, Jalen Green, as well as WNBA stars Candace Parker and Kelsey Plum:

Giannis is the absolute best. I mean, how can you not love this man? The Bucks talisman is already one of the biggest superstars on the planet, but he still gets all giddy when he sees himself on TV. Never change, Giannis.