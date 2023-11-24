Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo gets latest status update for tonight's NBA In-Season tourney game vs. the Wizards.

As the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Washington Wizards as a part of the NBA In-Season tournament, a huge name is on the injury report in the likes of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. While that may seem like a concern, fans of the team shouldn't have to worry as he's listed as “probable” with an illness that isn't COVID-19 related according to the official report from the association.

In terms of the inaugural tourney, the Bucks have the same record with the Miami Heat at 2-0 in group play. However, Milwaukee gets the nod at first place as they have a better point differential, which could improve tonight as on paper, they massively outmatch the Wizards. On the other hand, Miami has a tougher matchup with the New York Knicks Friday night.

The most likely presence of Antetokounmpo is huge as the Bucks are looking to get back in the win column after a close loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. During the game, the Greek Freak was seen having an argument with Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin which was revealed after the game to be about taking the former MVP out of the game for a breather according to ESPN.

“He wanted to stay in, I wanted to give him a breather. That's all it was,” Griffin said. “And then I told him to stay at the table for one possession, and he got right back out there.”

When Antetokounmpo was asked about explaining the discussion between himself and Griffin, he bluntly said “no.” Nonetheless, the Bucks are 10-5 which puts them at third in the Eastern Conference before their contest against the Wizards tonight at 8:00 p.m. (EST).