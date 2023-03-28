Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday could make a quick return to the Milwaukee Bucks after their absence the last time out.

Both Antetokounmpo and Holiday missed Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to various issues. Giannis was dealing with a right knee soreness, while Jrue had to be away from the team due to personal reasons.

In the Bucks’ latest injury report, however, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to probable for their game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Holiday is not on the list, which is definitely a good sign for a potential return.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, it should be noted that it’s not a guarantee Holiday is back and will be able to play against Indiana, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. For one, his absence from the injury report could only mean that he’s not injured, but he could still be out for personal reasons. Milwaukee did put him on the injury report in their previous update ahead of the Pistons game, though, so the latest update remains an optimistic development.

The Bucks still beat the Pistons even without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, with Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez leading the way. However, Milwaukee could really use their help as they try to cement the no. 1 seed in the East while the Boston Celtics are right off their tails.

Milwaukee is 54-21 on the season, two games ahead of the Celtics. But Boston has a game on Tuesday and could cut the lead to just one game after their showdown with the Washington Wizards.