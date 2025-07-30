The New York Yankees have been linked to Luis Robert Jr., so many were expecting that if they made a trade at the deadline, it would be for him. Instead, they went and got someone else from the Chicago White Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“The New York Yankees have acquired outfielder Austin Slater in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Slater is playing on an expiring contract and has slashed .236/.299/.423 through 51 games for the White Sox. In return, the White Sox will receive pitcher Gage Ziehl, who is the Yankees' No. 18 prospect. He posted a 4.15 ERA across 16 games this season and had a 4.96 ERA in 14 Double-A starts.

The Yankees may have some more moves up their sleeve before the deadline ends. They will probably not have Slater in a role where he is always playing, but he could end up being a nice complement to switch-hitter left fielder Jasson Dominguez, who is slashing .284/.354/.456 against right-handed pitching.

At 58-49 and in second place in the AL East, the Yankees are trying to make a push in the second half of the season, which is why their name has come up a lot in trades. In one of the most recent rumors, they were interested in a few players from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to New York Post insider Jon Heyman.

“Yankees have been in contact with Pirates about multiple players. [David] Bednar is a target. [Mitch] Keller interests them, too, but price tag might discourage them,” Heyman wrote.

The Yankees still have some time left to shore up some spots on the team, and it will be interesting to see if they've done all they could do or are they're still in the market. So far, the moves they've made over the past few days should prove to be impactful.